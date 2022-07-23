Textbook Question
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(c) pentan-2-one.
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Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(c) pentan-2-one.
Draw a mechanism for the acidic hydrolysis of the magnesium salt shown below to acetophenone.
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(b) heptan-4-ol.
In which step(s) of the hydride reduction of an ester does the compound undergo reduction? (Hint: Count the bonds to oxygen.)
Propose a mechanism for the reduction of octanoyl chloride by lithium aluminum hydride.
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(a) 4-phenylheptan-4-ol.