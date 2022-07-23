Nucleophilic Addition Mechanism

The nucleophilic addition mechanism involves the attack of a nucleophile on an electrophilic carbon atom, typically found in carbonyl groups. In this case, the carbonyl carbon of propanoyl chloride is attacked by the nucleophilic phenylmagnesium bromide, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. This step is crucial for understanding how the reaction proceeds and ultimately leads to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond.