The structures of four useful polymers are shown, together with some of their best-known products. In each case,
(i) determine the kind of polymer (polyamide, polyester, etc.).
(c)
(d)
The structures of four useful polymers are shown, together with some of their best-known products. In each case,
(i) determine the kind of polymer (polyamide, polyester, etc.).
(c)
(d)
An unknown compound gives a mass spectrum with a weak molecular ion at m/z 113 and a prominent ion at m/z 68. Its NMR and IR spectra are shown here. Determine the structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions. Propose a favorable fragmentation to explain the prominent MS peak at m/z 68.
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The structures of four useful polymers are shown, together with some of their best-known products. In each case,
(i) Determine the kind of polymer (polyamide, polyester, etc.).
(ii) Draw the structures of the monomers that would be released by complete hydrolysis.
(iii) Suggest what monomers or stable derivatives of the monomers might be used to make these polymers.
(b)