Step 1: Analyze the structure in part (a), PhCOOCH2CH(CH3)2. This is an ester derived from benzoic acid (PhCOOH) and isopropyl alcohol (CH2CH(CH3)2). The common name is formed by naming the alcohol part first (isopropyl) followed by the acid part (benzoate). The IUPAC name is formed by naming the alcohol part as 'isopropyl' and the acid part as 'benzoate'.