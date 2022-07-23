Textbook Question
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(d) PhNHCOCH2CH(CH3)2
(e) CH3CONHCH2Ph
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Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(d) PhNHCOCH2CH(CH3)2
(e) CH3CONHCH2Ph
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(f) CH3CH(OH)CH2CN
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(m)
(n)