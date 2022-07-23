Hydrolysis of Nitriles

Hydrolysis is the chemical process in which a compound reacts with water, leading to the breakdown of that compound. In the context of nitriles, after the addition of a Grignard reagent, the subsequent treatment with H3O+ (acidic water) facilitates the conversion of the intermediate into a carboxylic acid and an amine. This step is crucial for completing the transformation of the nitrile into a more functionalized product.