Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(k)
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(k)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(g)
Phosgene is the acid chloride of carbonic acid. Although phosgene was used as a war gas in World War I, it is now used as a reagent for the synthesis of many useful products. Phosgene reacts like other acid chlorides, but it can react twice.
(a) Predict the products formed when phosgene reacts with excess propan-2-ol.
Predict the products of the following reactions:.
(h)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(i)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(l)