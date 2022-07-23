Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 51a
Chapter 21, Problem 51a

Phosgene is the acid chloride of carbonic acid. Although phosgene was used as a war gas in World War I, it is now used as a reagent for the synthesis of many useful products. Phosgene reacts like other acid chlorides, but it can react twice.

(a) Predict the products formed when phosgene reacts with excess propan-2-ol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the structure of phosgene (Cl2C=O), which is an acid chloride derived from carbonic acid. Acid chlorides are reactive electrophiles that undergo nucleophilic acyl substitution reactions.
Step 2: Identify the nucleophile in the reaction. In this case, excess propan-2-ol (CH3CHOHCH3) acts as the nucleophile. Alcohols are good nucleophiles due to the lone pairs on the oxygen atom.
Step 3: Predict the first reaction step. The nucleophilic oxygen of propan-2-ol attacks the carbonyl carbon of phosgene, displacing one chloride ion (Cl-) and forming an intermediate ester-like compound: CH3CHOHCH3-C(=O)-Cl.
Step 4: Predict the second reaction step. Since phosgene can react twice, another molecule of propan-2-ol attacks the remaining carbonyl chloride group in the intermediate, displacing the second chloride ion (Cl-) and forming the final product: CH3CHOHCH3-C(=O)-OCH3CHOHCH3.
Step 5: Summarize the reaction. The final products are a diester (formed by two molecules of propan-2-ol reacting with phosgene) and two chloride ions (Cl-) as byproducts.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of an acyl compound, leading to the replacement of a leaving group. In the case of phosgene, the nucleophile (propan-2-ol) attacks the carbonyl carbon, resulting in the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate that eventually collapses to yield a carboxylic acid derivative and release the leaving group.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Acid Chlorides

Acid chlorides are a class of reactive organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a chlorine atom. They are highly reactive due to the electronegative chlorine, which makes the carbonyl carbon more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Phosgene, as an acid chloride of carbonic acid, exhibits similar reactivity, allowing it to participate in nucleophilic acyl substitution reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Acid Chloride Nomenclature

Reactivity of Phosgene

Phosgene is notable for its ability to react twice with nucleophiles due to its two reactive acyl chloride groups. This property allows it to form products with two nucleophiles, such as propan-2-ol, leading to the generation of a diester. Understanding this reactivity is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving phosgene and other similar acid chlorides.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:17
Reactivity of Molecules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(k)

649
views
Textbook Question

Two widely used pain relievers are aspirin and acetaminophen. Show how you would synthesize these drugs from phenol.

764
views
Textbook Question

Phosgene is the acid chloride of carbonic acid. Although phosgene was used as a war gas in World War I, it is now used as a reagent for the synthesis of many useful products. Phosgene reacts like other acid chlorides, but it can react twice.

(b) Predict the products formed when phosgene reacts with 1 equivalent of methanol, followed by 1 equivalent of aniline.

505
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(j)

754
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(l)

723
views
Textbook Question

An ether extraction of nutmeg gives large quantities of trimyristin, a waxy crystalline solid of melting point 57°C. The IR spectrum of trimyristin shows a very strong absorption at 1733 cm-1. Basic hydrolysis of trimyristin gives 1 equivalent of glycerol and 3 equivalents of myristic acid (tetradecanoic acid).

(a) Draw the structure of trimyristin.

(b) Predict the products formed when trimyristin is treated with lithium aluminum hydride, followed by aqueous hydrolysis of the aluminum salts.

2196
views