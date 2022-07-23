Carbon Chain Lengthening

Carbon chain lengthening is a synthetic strategy used to increase the number of carbon atoms in a molecule. This can be achieved through various methods, including the use of nitriles as intermediates. In the transformation from octan-1-ol to decan-2-one, a key step may involve the formation of a longer-chain nitrile, followed by hydrolysis and subsequent reduction to yield the desired ketone, demonstrating the utility of nitriles in building complex organic structures.