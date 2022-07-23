Show how each transformation may be accomplished by using a nitrile as an intermediate. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) octan-1-ol → decan-2-one
Show how each transformation may be accomplished by using a nitrile as an intermediate. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) octan-1-ol → decan-2-one
For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Show how each transformation may be accomplished by using a nitrile as an intermediate. You may use any necessary reagents.
(b) cyclohexanecarboxamide → cyclohexyl ethyl ketone
For each heterocyclic compound,
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(a)
(b)
(c)
For each heterocyclic compound,
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Show how each transformation may be accomplished by using a nitrile as an intermediate. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) hexan-1-ol → heptan-1-amine