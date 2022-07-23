Formation of Carbamate

The formation of carbamates involves the reaction of an isocyanate with an alcohol or phenol, resulting in the creation of a carbamate functional group. In the synthesis of Sevin®, the reaction between methyl isocyanate and 1-naphthol leads to the formation of a carbamate, which is a key structural feature of many insecticides. Understanding this transformation is essential for proposing the overall reaction mechanism.