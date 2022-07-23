Reagents and Reaction Conditions

The choice of reagents and reaction conditions is critical in organic synthesis. For the transformation in question, reagents such as phosphorus oxychloride (POCl3) or thionyl chloride (SOCl2) may be used to convert the amide to a nitrile. Additionally, understanding the role of reducing agents or hydrolytic conditions is necessary to facilitate the final conversion to the ketone, ensuring the correct pathway is followed for the desired product.