Show how each transformation may be accomplished by using a nitrile as an intermediate. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) octan-1-ol → decan-2-one
Show how each transformation may be accomplished by using a nitrile as an intermediate. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) octan-1-ol → decan-2-one
Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:
(b) phenylacetic acid → 3-phenylpropionitrile
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of methyl isocyanate with 1-naphthol to give Sevin® insecticide.
For each heterocyclic compound,
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Show how each transformation may be accomplished by using a nitrile as an intermediate. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) hexan-1-ol → heptan-1-amine
Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:
(c) p-chloronitrobenzene → p-chlorobenzonitrile