Two widely used pain relievers are aspirin and acetaminophen. Show how you would synthesize these drugs from phenol.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(b) 3-ethylpentanoic acid → 3-ethylpentanenitrile
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Key Concepts
Functional Groups
Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions
Reagents and Reaction Conditions
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(d) ethyl acetate → 3-methylpentan-3-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(c) isobutylamine → N-isobutylformamide
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(a) isopentyl alcohol → isopentyl acetate (banana oil)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(e) cyclohexylamine → N-cyclohexylacetamide
(f) bromocyclohexane → dicyclohexylmethanol
An ether extraction of nutmeg gives large quantities of trimyristin, a waxy crystalline solid of melting point 57°C. The IR spectrum of trimyristin shows a very strong absorption at 1733 cm-1. Basic hydrolysis of trimyristin gives 1 equivalent of glycerol and 3 equivalents of myristic acid (tetradecanoic acid).
(a) Draw the structure of trimyristin.
(b) Predict the products formed when trimyristin is treated with lithium aluminum hydride, followed by aqueous hydrolysis of the aluminum salts.