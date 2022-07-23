Textbook Question
Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
c. n-butylbenzene
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Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
c. n-butylbenzene
Draw a mechanism for the reaction of propanoyl chloride with 2 moles of phenylmagnesium bromide.
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(b) heptan-4-ol.
Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
a. acetophenone
Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
b. benzophenone
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(a) 4-phenylheptan-4-ol.