Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(c) pentan-2-one.
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(c) pentan-2-one.
Show how you would use anhydrides to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why an anhydride might be preferable to an acid chloride.
(c) phthalic acid monoamide
(d) succinic acid monomethyl ester
Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
a. acetophenone
Show how you would use anhydrides to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why an anhydride might be preferable to an acid chloride.
(a) n-octyl formate
(b) n-octyl acetate
Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(a)
Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
b. benzophenone