Friedel–Crafts Acylation

Friedel–Crafts acylation is an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction that introduces an acyl group into an aromatic ring. This reaction typically involves the use of an acyl chloride and a Lewis acid catalyst, such as aluminum chloride, to generate the acylium ion, which then reacts with the aromatic compound. The result is a ketone that retains the aromatic character of the starting material.