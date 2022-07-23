Many of the condensations we have studied are reversible. The reverse reactions are often given the prefix retro-, the Latin word meaning “backward.” Propose mechanisms to account for the following reactions.
(c)
Many of the condensations we have studied are reversible. The reverse reactions are often given the prefix retro-, the Latin word meaning “backward.” Propose mechanisms to account for the following reactions.
(c)
Write equations showing the expected products of the following enamine alkylation and acylation reactions. Then give the final products expected after hydrolysis of the iminium salts.
(d) piperidine enamine of cyclopentanone + methyl vinyl ketone
Many of the condensations we have studied are reversible. The reverse reactions are often given the prefix retro-, the Latin word meaning “backward.” Propose mechanisms to account for the following reactions.
(a)
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep conversions. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(a)
(A true story.) Chemistry lab students added an excess of ethylmagnesium bromide to methyl furoate, expecting the Grignard reagent to add twice and form the tertiary alcohol. After water workup, they found that the product was a mixture of two compounds. One was the expected product having two ethyl groups, but the unexpected product had added three ethyl groups. Propose a mechanism to explain the formation of the unexpected product.