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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 80c
Chapter 22, Problem 80c

Many of the condensations we have studied are reversible. The reverse reactions are often given the prefix retro-, the Latin word meaning “backward.” Propose mechanisms to account for the following reactions.
(c) Chemical reaction diagram illustrating the retro-Michael addition mechanism with reactants and products labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a retro-Michael reaction, which involves the reverse of a Michael addition. The reaction occurs under basic conditions (presence of OH⁻) and breaks the bond formed during the original Michael addition.
Step 2: Identify the bond that will be broken. In this case, the bond between the β-carbon of the ketone and the α-carbon of the nitrile group will be cleaved.
Step 3: Under basic conditions, the hydroxide ion (OH⁻) abstracts a proton from the α-carbon of the nitrile group, forming a carbanion at this position.
Step 4: The carbanion then facilitates the cleavage of the bond between the β-carbon of the ketone and the α-carbon of the nitrile group, resulting in the formation of the ketone and the alkene (H₂C=CH-CN).
Step 5: Verify the products formed. The ketone remains intact, and the alkene (H₂C=CH-CN) is generated as a result of the bond cleavage. This completes the retro-Michael reaction mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensation Reactions

Condensation reactions involve the combination of two molecules to form a larger molecule, typically with the loss of a small molecule such as water. These reactions are fundamental in organic chemistry, as they are key in forming complex structures like esters, amides, and polymers. Understanding the conditions and reagents that facilitate these reactions is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Condensation Reactions

Retro Reactions

Retro reactions, or retro-condensation, refer to the reverse of a condensation reaction, where a larger molecule breaks down into smaller components, often releasing a small molecule like water. This concept is important for understanding the equilibrium between reactants and products in reversible reactions, and it helps in predicting the direction of the reaction under specific conditions.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the pathway taken during a chemical reaction, detailing the sequence of bond-breaking and bond-forming events. Understanding mechanisms is essential for predicting the products of a reaction, as well as for designing synthetic routes in organic chemistry. Mechanisms often involve intermediates and transition states that provide insight into the reactivity and stability of the involved species.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Many of the condensations we have studied are reversible. The reverse reactions are often given the prefix retro-, the Latin word meaning “backward.” Propose mechanisms to account for the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Show the structure of the compound that results from hydrolysis and decarboxylation of the product.

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Textbook Question

Many of the condensations we have studied are reversible. The reverse reactions are often given the prefix retro-, the Latin word meaning “backward.” Propose mechanisms to account for the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep conversions. You may use any additional reagents you need.

(a)

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Textbook Question

(A true story.) Chemistry lab students added an excess of ethylmagnesium bromide to methyl furoate, expecting the Grignard reagent to add twice and form the tertiary alcohol. After water workup, they found that the product was a mixture of two compounds. One was the expected product having two ethyl groups, but the unexpected product had added three ethyl groups. Propose a mechanism to explain the formation of the unexpected product.

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