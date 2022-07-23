Textbook Question
Esters with only one α hydrogen generally give poor yields in the Claisen condensation. Propose a mechanism for the Claisen condensation of ethyl isobutyrate, and explain why a poor yield is obtained.
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Esters with only one α hydrogen generally give poor yields in the Claisen condensation. Propose a mechanism for the Claisen condensation of ethyl isobutyrate, and explain why a poor yield is obtained.
Show what esters would undergo Claisen condensation to give the following β-keto esters.
(a)
Propose a mechanism for the self-condensation of methyl 3-phenylpropionate promoted by sodium methoxide.
Show what esters would undergo Claisen condensation to give the following β-keto esters.
(b)
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(c)
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(a) methyl propanoate + NaOCH3
(b) ethyl phenylacetate + NaOCH2CH3