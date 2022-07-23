Enolate Ion Formation

Enolate ions are formed when a base abstracts a proton from the α-carbon of an ester, creating a resonance-stabilized anion. This ion is highly nucleophilic and can attack electrophiles, such as another ester molecule. The stability of the enolate ion is influenced by the structure of the ester and the strength of the base used, which is essential for predicting the outcome of the self-condensation reaction.