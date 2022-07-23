β-Keto Esters

β-Keto esters are compounds that contain both a ketone and an ester functional group, with the carbonyl of the ketone located at the beta position relative to the ester group. These compounds are significant in organic synthesis as they can undergo further reactions, such as decarboxylation or aldol condensation, to form more complex molecules. Their structure allows for various reactivity patterns due to the presence of both functional groups.