Textbook Question
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(d)
1273
views
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(d)
Propose mechanisms for the two Dieckmann condensations just shown.
Propose a mechanism for the self-condensation of methyl 3-phenylpropionate promoted by sodium methoxide.
Show what esters would undergo Claisen condensation to give the following β-keto esters.
(b)
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(c)
Show what esters would undergo Claisen condensation to give the following β-keto esters.
(c)