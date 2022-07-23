Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(d)
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(d)
The following compound results from base-catalyzed aldol cyclization of a 2-substituted cyclohexanone.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization.
Ethoxide is used as the base in the condensation of ethyl acetate to avoid some unwanted side reactions. Show what side reactions would occur if the following bases were used.
(a) sodium methoxide
(b) sodium hydroxide
The following compound results from base-catalyzed aldol cyclization of a 2-substituted cyclohexanone.
(a) Show the diketone that would cyclize to give this product.
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(c)
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(a) methyl propanoate + NaOCH3
(b) ethyl phenylacetate + NaOCH2CH3