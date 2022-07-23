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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 62e
Chapter 22, Problem 62e

Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(e)

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1
Step 1: Identify the reactants involved in the aldol condensation. The first reactant is cyclohexane-1,3-dione, which has two alpha hydrogens available for enolate formation. The second reactant is furfural, an aldehyde with an aromatic furan ring.
Step 2: Determine the enolate formation. Under basic conditions (-OH), cyclohexane-1,3-dione will form an enolate ion at one of its alpha positions. This enolate will act as a nucleophile.
Step 3: Perform the nucleophilic attack. The enolate ion from cyclohexane-1,3-dione will attack the carbonyl carbon of furfural, forming a β-hydroxy ketone intermediate. This is the product before dehydration.
Step 4: Dehydration step. Under the reaction conditions, the β-hydroxy ketone intermediate will undergo dehydration (loss of water) to form an α,β-unsaturated ketone. This involves the elimination of a hydroxyl group and a hydrogen atom, creating a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons.
Step 5: Draw the final product. The final product after dehydration will be a conjugated system with a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons of the cyclohexane ring, and the furfural group attached to the beta carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldol Condensation

Aldol condensation is a reaction between aldehydes or ketones that contain alpha-hydrogens, leading to the formation of β-hydroxy aldehydes or ketones (aldols). This reaction involves the nucleophilic addition of an enolate ion to a carbonyl compound, followed by dehydration to yield an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. Understanding this process is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction.
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Dehydration in Aldol Reactions

Dehydration in aldol reactions refers to the elimination of a water molecule from the β-hydroxy carbonyl compound formed during the aldol condensation. This step is essential as it converts the aldol into a more stable α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound, which is often the final product of the reaction. Recognizing the conditions that favor dehydration helps in predicting the final products.
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Enolate Ion Formation

Enolate ions are key intermediates in aldol reactions, formed by the deprotonation of the alpha-hydrogen of a carbonyl compound. This ion acts as a nucleophile, attacking another carbonyl carbon to initiate the aldol condensation. Understanding how enolate ions are generated and their reactivity is vital for predicting the outcome of the aldol condensation process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.

(d)

578
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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.

(b)

667
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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.

(f)

730
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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.

(c)

569
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