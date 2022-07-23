Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(d)
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Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(d)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(b)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(f)
Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.
(c)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(c)