Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(e)
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Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(e)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(d)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(a)
2. Indicate which compounds would be more than 99% deprotonated by a solution of sodium ethoxide in ethanol.
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(c)
1. Rank the following compounds in order of increasing acidity.