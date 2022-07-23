Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.

Claisen Condensation

Claisen condensation is a reaction between two esters or an ester and a carbonyl compound in the presence of a strong base, typically an alkoxide. This reaction results in the formation of a β-keto ester or a β-diketone. The mechanism involves the deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen, followed by nucleophilic attack on the carbonyl carbon of another ester, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond.