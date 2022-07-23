Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.
(e)
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Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.
(e)
Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.
(d)
Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-63 part (b).
Pentane-2,4-dione (acetylacetone) exists as a tautomeric mixture of 8% keto and 92% enol forms. Draw the stable enol tautomer, and explain its unusual stability.
Rank these compounds in order of increasing acid strength.
Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-62 part (a).