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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 64c
Chapter 22, Problem 64c

Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-63 part (a).

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Step 1: Analyze the reactants and reagents. The starting material is an ester (methyl ester) with a ketone group adjacent to it. The reagent is methoxide ion (CH3O⁻) in methanol (CH3OH), which acts as a nucleophile and base.
Step 2: Identify the reaction type. This reaction involves nucleophilic attack and likely enolate formation due to the presence of the ketone group. Methoxide ion can deprotonate the alpha-hydrogen of the ketone, forming an enolate intermediate.
Step 3: Mechanism initiation. Methoxide ion deprotonates the alpha-hydrogen of the ketone, forming a resonance-stabilized enolate ion. The enolate ion is nucleophilic and can attack the ester carbonyl carbon.
Step 4: Nucleophilic attack. The enolate ion attacks the carbonyl carbon of the ester group, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. This intermediate collapses, expelling the methoxide group (CH3O⁻) and forming a new carbon-carbon bond.
Step 5: Final product formation. The reaction results in a β-keto ester, where the ketone and ester groups are separated by one carbon atom. This product is stabilized by resonance between the ketone and ester functionalities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In this context, the methoxide ion (−OCH3) acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon atom of the carbonyl group. Understanding the mechanism of nucleophilic substitution is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction shown.
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Mechanism of Aldol Reactions

Aldol reactions involve the formation of β-hydroxy aldehydes or ketones through the reaction of enolates with carbonyl compounds. The reaction depicted may involve an aldol condensation, where the initial product can further dehydrate to form an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. Recognizing the steps of aldol reactions is essential for proposing accurate mechanisms.
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Electrophilicity and Reactivity of Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones, exhibit electrophilic character due to the partial positive charge on the carbon atom adjacent to the oxygen. This electrophilicity makes them susceptible to nucleophilic attack, which is a key aspect of the reaction mechanism. Understanding the reactivity of carbonyls is vital for predicting how they will interact with nucleophiles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-63 part (b).

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Textbook Question

Pentane-2,4-dione (acetylacetone) exists as a tautomeric mixture of 8% keto and 92% enol forms. Draw the stable enol tautomer, and explain its unusual stability.

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Textbook Question

Rank these compounds in order of increasing acid strength.

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-62 part (a).

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