Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following crossed Claisen condensations.
(b)
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Predict the major products of the following crossed Claisen condensations.
(b)
Predict the products from crossed Claisen condensation of the following pairs of esters. Indicate which combinations are poor choices for crossed Claisen condensations.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products from crossed Claisen condensation of the following pairs of esters. Indicate which combinations are poor choices for crossed Claisen condensations.
(c)
(d)
Show how crossed Claisen condensations could be used to prepare the following esters.
(c)
(d)
Show how crossed Claisen condensations could be used to prepare the following esters.
(a)
Predict the major products of the following crossed Claisen condensations.
(a)