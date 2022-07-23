Claisen Condensation

Claisen condensation is a reaction between two esters or an ester and a carbonyl compound in the presence of a strong base, leading to the formation of a β-keto ester or a β-diketone. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of an enolate ion derived from one ester on the carbonyl carbon of another, resulting in a new carbon-carbon bond. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products of crossed Claisen condensations.