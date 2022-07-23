Show how crossed Claisen condensations could be used to prepare the following esters.
(b)
Show how crossed Claisen condensations could be used to prepare the following esters.
(b)
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
(c)
(d)
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
(a)
(b)
Propose a mechanism for the crossed Claisen condensation between ethyl acetate and ethyl benzoate.
Predict the products from crossed Claisen condensation of the following pairs of esters. Indicate which combinations are poor choices for crossed Claisen condensations.
(c)
(d)
Show how crossed Claisen condensations could be used to prepare the following esters.
(a)