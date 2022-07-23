Propose mechanisms for the two Dieckmann condensations just shown.
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
(c)
(d)
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Key Concepts
Dieckmann Condensation
Keto Esters
Starting Diesters
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products from crossed Claisen condensation of the following pairs of esters. Indicate which combinations are poor choices for crossed Claisen condensations.
(a)
(b)
Propose a mechanism for the crossed Claisen condensation between ethyl acetate and ethyl benzoate.
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
Predict the products from crossed Claisen condensation of the following pairs of esters. Indicate which combinations are poor choices for crossed Claisen condensations.
(c)
(d)