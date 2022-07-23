Esters with only one α hydrogen generally give poor yields in the Claisen condensation. Propose a mechanism for the Claisen condensation of ethyl isobutyrate, and explain why a poor yield is obtained.
The following compound results from base-catalyzed aldol cyclization of a 2-substituted cyclohexanone.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization.
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Key Concepts
Aldol Reaction
Base-Catalyzed Mechanism
Cyclization
Ethoxide is used as the base in the condensation of ethyl acetate to avoid some unwanted side reactions. Show what side reactions would occur if the following bases were used.
(a) sodium methoxide
(b) sodium hydroxide
The following compound results from base-catalyzed aldol cyclization of a 2-substituted cyclohexanone.
(a) Show the diketone that would cyclize to give this product.
Show how each compound can be dissected into reagents joined by an aldol condensation, then decide whether the necessary aldol condensation is feasible.
(e)
Predict the products of self-condensation of the following esters.
(a) methyl propanoate + NaOCH3
(b) ethyl phenylacetate + NaOCH2CH3
Show how each compound can be dissected into reagents joined by an aldol condensation, then decide whether the necessary aldol condensation is feasible.
(c)