Textbook Question
Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(f)
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Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(f)
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of cyclohexanone with pyrrolidine.
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(c) cyclohexanone + aniline
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(a) acetophenone + methylamine
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(b) acetophenone + dimethylamine