Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(a) cyclopentanone → 2-allylcyclopentanone
(b) pentan-3-one → 2-methyl-1-phenylpentan-3-one
Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(a) cyclopentanone → 2-allylcyclopentanone
(b) pentan-3-one → 2-methyl-1-phenylpentan-3-one
Without looking back, propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of this iminium salt to the alkylated ketone. The first step is attack by water, followed by loss of a proton to give a carbinolamine. Protonation on nitrogen allows pyrrolidine to leave, giving the protonated ketone.
Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(c)
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(a) acetophenone + methylamine
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(d) cyclohexanone + piperidine
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(b) acetophenone + dimethylamine