Textbook Question
Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(e)
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Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(e)
Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(f)
Without looking back, propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of this iminium salt to the alkylated ketone. The first step is attack by water, followed by loss of a proton to give a carbinolamine. Protonation on nitrogen allows pyrrolidine to leave, giving the protonated ketone.
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(a) acetophenone + methylamine
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(b) acetophenone + dimethylamine