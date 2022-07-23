Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 6
Chapter 22, Problem 6

Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of cyclohexanone with pyrrolidine.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction type: This is an acid-catalyzed reaction between a ketone (cyclohexanone) and a secondary amine (pyrrolidine). Such reactions typically form an imine or an enamine through a condensation mechanism.
Step 1: Protonation of the carbonyl group. The acid catalyst donates a proton to the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group in cyclohexanone, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon. This makes it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 2: Nucleophilic attack by pyrrolidine. The nitrogen atom in pyrrolidine, which has a lone pair of electrons, attacks the electrophilic carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.
Step 3: Proton transfer and elimination of water. A proton transfer occurs within the intermediate, followed by the elimination of a water molecule. This step forms a positively charged iminium ion intermediate.
Step 4: Deprotonation to form the final product. The iminium ion loses a proton, resulting in the formation of the enamine product. The acid catalyst is regenerated in this step, completing the catalytic cycle.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

Acid-catalyzed reactions involve the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. In these reactions, the acid donates a proton (H+) to a reactant, enhancing its electrophilicity and facilitating nucleophilic attack. Understanding the role of the acid is crucial for predicting the reaction pathway and the stability of intermediates formed during the process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Acid Catalyzed

Nucleophilic Addition

Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, typically in a carbonyl group. In the case of cyclohexanone, the carbonyl carbon is susceptible to attack by nucleophiles like pyrrolidine, leading to the formation of an intermediate. This step is essential for understanding how the reaction proceeds and the nature of the products formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:27
Nucleophilic Addition

Mechanistic Pathways

Mechanistic pathways describe the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. For the reaction of cyclohexanone with pyrrolidine, outlining the mechanistic steps, including protonation, nucleophilic attack, and subsequent deprotonation, is vital for predicting the final product and understanding the reaction's overall dynamics. This knowledge helps in visualizing how reactants convert into products.
Recommended video:
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(e)

623
views
Textbook Question

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(f)

619
views
Textbook Question

Without looking back, propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of this iminium salt to the alkylated ketone. The first step is attack by water, followed by loss of a proton to give a carbinolamine. Protonation on nitrogen allows pyrrolidine to leave, giving the protonated ketone.

905
views
Textbook Question

Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.

(a) acetophenone + methylamine

1299
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

1441
views
Textbook Question

Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.

(b) acetophenone + dimethylamine

1273
views