Iminium Salts

Iminium salts are formed when an enamine reacts with an electrophile, such as an alkyl halide, resulting in the addition of the electrophile to the nitrogen atom. This reaction generates a positively charged nitrogen species, which can be hydrolyzed to yield the corresponding carbonyl compound. Understanding the formation and hydrolysis of iminium salts is crucial for predicting the final products of reactions involving enamines.