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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 77e
Chapter 22, Problem 77e

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(e)

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1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. This is an alpha-halogenation reaction of a ketone. The methyl group adjacent to the carbonyl group is the alpha position, which is susceptible to halogenation in the presence of bromine (Br₂) and acetic acid (AcOH).
Step 2: Protonation of the carbonyl oxygen. Acetic acid acts as a catalyst and protonates the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon and making the alpha-hydrogens more acidic.
Step 3: Formation of the enol intermediate. The acidic environment facilitates the removal of an alpha-hydrogen by acetic acid, leading to the formation of the enol tautomer. The enol has a double bond between the alpha-carbon and the carbonyl carbon, and the hydroxyl group is attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Step 4: Electrophilic attack by bromine. The enol intermediate reacts with bromine (Br₂), where the double bond of the enol attacks a bromine molecule, leading to the formation of a bromonium ion. This results in the substitution of a bromine atom at the alpha-carbon.
Step 5: Regeneration of the ketone. The brominated enol tautomer undergoes tautomerization back to the ketone form, resulting in the final product, where the alpha-carbon is substituted with a bromine atom.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs at the molecular level. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. Understanding mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products and understanding the kinetics and thermodynamics of the reaction.
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Types of Organic Reactions

Organic reactions can be classified into several types, including substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Each type has distinct characteristics and mechanisms. Recognizing the type of reaction helps in predicting the behavior of reactants and the nature of the products formed, which is essential for proposing accurate mechanisms.
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Curved Arrow Notation

Curved arrow notation is a visual representation used in organic chemistry to illustrate the movement of electrons during a reaction. Arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, showing how bonds are broken and formed. Mastery of this notation is vital for accurately depicting reaction mechanisms and understanding the underlying processes in organic reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Write equations showing the expected products of the following enamine alkylation and acylation reactions. Then give the final products expected after hydrolysis of the iminium salts.

(d) piperidine enamine of cyclopentanone + methyl vinyl ketone

855
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Textbook Question

Write equations showing the expected products of the following enamine alkylation and acylation reactions. Then give the final products expected after hydrolysis of the iminium salts.

(c) piperidine enamine of cyclopentanone + methyl iodide

983
views
Textbook Question

Write equations showing the expected products of the following enamine alkylation and acylation reactions. Then give the final products expected after hydrolysis of the iminium salts.

(a) pyrrolidine enamine of pentan-3-one + allyl chloride

(b) pyrrolidine enamine of acetophenone + butanoyl chloride

1395
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(d)

553
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(c)

776
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