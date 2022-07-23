Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)
Write equations showing the expected products of the following enamine alkylation and acylation reactions. Then give the final products expected after hydrolysis of the iminium salts.
(d) piperidine enamine of cyclopentanone + methyl vinyl ketone
Write equations showing the expected products of the following enamine alkylation and acylation reactions. Then give the final products expected after hydrolysis of the iminium salts.
(c) piperidine enamine of cyclopentanone + methyl iodide
Write equations showing the expected products of the following enamine alkylation and acylation reactions. Then give the final products expected after hydrolysis of the iminium salts.
(a) pyrrolidine enamine of pentan-3-one + allyl chloride
(b) pyrrolidine enamine of acetophenone + butanoyl chloride
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(d)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(c)