Raffinose is a trisaccharide (C 18 H 32 O 16 ) isolated from cottonseed meal. Raffinose does not reduce Tollens reagent, and it does not mutarotate. Complete hydrolysis of raffinose gives D-glucose, D-fructose, and D-galactose. When raffinose is treated with invertase, the products are D-fructose and a reducing disaccharide called melibiose. Raffinose is unaffected by treatment with a β-galactosidase, but an α-galactosidase hydrolyzes it to D-galactose and sucrose. When raffinose is treated with dimethyl sulfate and base followed by hydrolysis, the products are 2,3,4-tri-O-methylglucose, 1,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylfructose, and 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose. Determine the complete structures of raffinose and melibiose, and give a systematic name for melibiose.