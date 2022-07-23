Cytosine, uracil, and guanine have tautomeric forms with aromatic hydroxy groups. Draw these tautomeric forms.
Cellulose is converted to cellulose acetate by treatment with acetic anhydride and pyridine. Cellulose acetate is soluble in common organic solvents, and it is easily dissolved and spun into fibers. Show the structure of cellulose acetate.
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Key Concepts
Cellulose Structure
Acetylation Reaction
Solubility of Polymers
An aliphatic aminoglycoside is relatively stable to base, but it is quickly hydrolyzed by dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
Ribonucleosides are not so easily hydrolyzed, requiring relatively strong acid. Using your mechanism for part (a), show why cytidine and adenosine (for example) are not so readily hydrolyzed. Explain why this stability is important for living organisms.
Trehalose is a nonreducing disaccharide (C12H22O11) isolated from the poisonous mushroom Amanita muscaria. Treatment with an α-glucosidase converts trehalose to two molecules of glucose, but no reaction occurs when trehalose is treated with a β-glucosidase. When trehalose is methylated by dimethyl sulfate in mild base and then hydrolyzed, the only product is 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylglucose. Propose a complete structure and systematic name for trehalose.
Raffinose is a trisaccharide (C18H32O16) isolated from cottonseed meal. Raffinose does not reduce Tollens reagent, and it does not mutarotate. Complete hydrolysis of raffinose gives D-glucose, D-fructose, and D-galactose. When raffinose is treated with invertase, the products are D-fructose and a reducing disaccharide called melibiose. Raffinose is unaffected by treatment with a β-galactosidase, but an α-galactosidase hydrolyzes it to D-galactose and sucrose. When raffinose is treated with dimethyl sulfate and base followed by hydrolysis, the products are 2,3,4-tri-O-methylglucose, 1,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylfructose, and 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose. Determine the complete structures of raffinose and melibiose, and give a systematic name for melibiose.
Is gentiobiose a reducing sugar? Does it mutarotate? Explain your reasoning