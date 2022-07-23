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Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 16
Chapter 23, Problem 16

Draw and name the products of bromine water oxidation of
(a) D-mannose
(b) D-galactose
(c) D-fructose

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1
Understand the reaction: Bromine water is a mild oxidizing agent that selectively oxidizes the aldehyde group (-CHO) of aldoses to a carboxylic acid group (-COOH), forming aldonic acids. Ketoses, like D-fructose, do not directly react with bromine water but can isomerize to aldoses under the reaction conditions.
For (a) D-mannose: Identify the functional groups in D-mannose. It is an aldose with an aldehyde group at C1. Bromine water will oxidize the aldehyde group at C1 to a carboxylic acid group, forming D-mannonic acid. Draw the structure of D-mannonic acid by replacing the -CHO group at C1 with -COOH.
For (b) D-galactose: Similarly, D-galactose is an aldose with an aldehyde group at C1. Bromine water will oxidize the aldehyde group at C1 to a carboxylic acid group, forming D-galactonic acid. Draw the structure of D-galactonic acid by replacing the -CHO group at C1 with -COOH.
For (c) D-fructose: D-fructose is a ketose with a ketone group at C2. Under bromine water conditions, D-fructose can isomerize to D-glucose and D-mannose (both aldoses) via enediol intermediates. These aldoses are then oxidized by bromine water to their respective aldonic acids: D-gluconic acid and D-mannonic acid. Draw the structures of D-gluconic acid and D-mannonic acid.
Name the products: (a) The product of D-mannose oxidation is D-mannonic acid. (b) The product of D-galactose oxidation is D-galactonic acid. (c) The products of D-fructose oxidation are D-gluconic acid and D-mannonic acid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bromine Water as an Oxidizing Agent

Bromine water is a solution of bromine in water, commonly used as an oxidizing agent in organic chemistry. It can oxidize alcohols and sugars, leading to the formation of carbonyl compounds. In the context of carbohydrates, bromine water can oxidize aldoses and ketoses, resulting in the formation of corresponding acids or other oxidized products.
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Structure of Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates, such as D-mannose, D-galactose, and D-fructose, are organic compounds made up of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. They can exist in various forms, including aldoses (which contain an aldehyde group) and ketoses (which contain a ketone group). Understanding the structural differences between these sugars is crucial for predicting the products of their oxidation reactions.
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Oxidation Reactions in Sugars

Oxidation reactions in sugars involve the conversion of hydroxyl groups (-OH) to carbonyl groups (C=O) or the further oxidation to carboxylic acids. For example, D-mannose and D-galactose, being aldoses, can be oxidized to their corresponding aldonic acids, while D-fructose, a ketose, can be oxidized to a ketonic acid. Recognizing these transformations is essential for drawing and naming the products of the reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Except for the Tollens test, basic aqueous conditions are generally avoided with sugars because they lead to fast isomerizations.

(a) Under basic conditions, the proton alpha to the aldehyde (or ketone) carbonyl group is reversibly removed, and the resulting enolate ion is no longer asymmetric. Reprotonation can occur on either face of the enolate, giving either the original structure or its epimer. Because a mixture of epimers results, this process is called epimerization. Propose a mechanism for the base-catalyzed equilibration of glucose to a mixture of glucose and its C2 epimer, mannose.

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Textbook Question

When D-glucose is reduced with sodium borohydride, optically active glucitol results. When optically active D-galactose is reduced, however, the product is optically inactive. Explain this loss of optical activity.

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Textbook Question

Like glucose, galactose mutarotates when it dissolves in water. The specific rotation of α-D-galactopyranose is +150.7°, and that of the β anomer is +52.8°. When either of the pure anomers dissolves in water, the specific rotation gradually changes to +80.2°. Determine the percentages of the two anomers present at equilibrium.

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Textbook Question

The carbonyl group in D-galactose may be isomerized from C1 to C2 by brief treatment with dilute base (by the enediol rearrangement). The product is the C4 epimer of fructose. Draw the furanose structure of the product.

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Textbook Question

Two sugars, A and B, are known to be glucose and galactose, but it is not certain which one is which. On treatment with nitric acid, A gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, while B gives an optically active aldaric acid. Which sugar is glucose, and which is galactose?

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Textbook Question

Draw and name the products of nitric acid oxidation of

(a) D-mannose

(b) D-galactose

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