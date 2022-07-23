Figure 23-2 shows that the degradation of D-glucose gives D-arabinose, an aldopentose. Arabinose is most stable in its furanose form. Draw D-arabinofuranose.
The carbonyl group in D-galactose may be isomerized from C1 to C2 by brief treatment with dilute base (by the enediol rearrangement). The product is the C4 epimer of fructose. Draw the furanose structure of the product.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Carbonyl Group and Isomerization
Enediol Rearrangement
Furanose Structure
When D-glucose is reduced with sodium borohydride, optically active glucitol results. When optically active D-galactose is reduced, however, the product is optically inactive. Explain this loss of optical activity.
Like glucose, galactose mutarotates when it dissolves in water. The specific rotation of α-D-galactopyranose is +150.7°, and that of the β anomer is +52.8°. When either of the pure anomers dissolves in water, the specific rotation gradually changes to +80.2°. Determine the percentages of the two anomers present at equilibrium.
Draw and name the products of bromine water oxidation of
(a) D-mannose
(b) D-galactose
(c) D-fructose
Talose is the C4 epimer of mannose. Draw the chair conformation of D-talopyranose.
Ribose, the C2 epimer of arabinose, is most stable in its furanose form. Draw D-ribofuranose.