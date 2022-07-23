Carbonyl Group and Isomerization

The carbonyl group (C=O) is a functional group found in aldehydes and ketones, playing a crucial role in organic reactions. Isomerization refers to the process where a compound is transformed into another compound with the same molecular formula but a different structure. In the context of D-galactose, the carbonyl group can shift from the C1 position to the C2 position, leading to the formation of an enediol intermediate, which is essential for the rearrangement.