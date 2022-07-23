Textbook Question
Draw the structures of the compound methyl α-D-galactopyranoside.
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose, and ribose is the C2 epimer of arabinose.
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Draw the structures of the compound methyl α-D-galactopyranoside.
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose, and ribose is the C2 epimer of arabinose.
The mechanism of glycoside formation is the same as the second part of the mechanism for acetal formation. Propose a mechanism for the formation of methyl β-D-glucopyranoside.
Which of the following are reducing sugars? Comment on the common name sucrose for table sugar.
(e)
(f)
Show the products that result from hydrolysis of amygdalin in dilute acid. Can you suggest why amygdalin might be toxic to tumor (and possibly other) cells?
Draw the structures of the compound α-D-allopyranose.
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose, and ribose is the C2 epimer of arabinose.