Draw the structures of the compound methyl α-D-galactopyranoside.
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose, and ribose is the C2 epimer of arabinose.
Draw the structures of the compound methyl α-D-galactopyranoside.
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose, and ribose is the C2 epimer of arabinose.
Draw the structures of the compound ethyl β-D-ribofuranoside.
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose, and ribose is the C2 epimer of arabinose.
Show the products that result from hydrolysis of amygdalin in dilute acid. Can you suggest why amygdalin might be toxic to tumor (and possibly other) cells?
Draw the structures of the compound α-D-allopyranose.
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose, and ribose is the C2 epimer of arabinose.
Treatment of either anomer of fructose with excess ethanol in the presence of a trace of HCl gives a mixture of the α and β anomers of ethyl-D-fructofuranoside. Draw the starting materials, reagents, and products for this reaction. Circle the aglycone in each product.