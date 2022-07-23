Acetal Formation

Acetal formation is a reaction where an aldehyde or ketone reacts with an alcohol in the presence of an acid catalyst to form an acetal. This process involves the nucleophilic attack of the alcohol on the carbonyl carbon, followed by the loss of water and the formation of a stable acetal. The similarity between glycoside and acetal formation lies in the mechanism, where both involve nucleophilic attack and the formation of a new bond, which is essential for understanding the proposed mechanism.