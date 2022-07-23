Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 35a
Chapter 23, Problem 35a

In 1891, Emil Fischer determined the structures of glucose and the seven other D-aldohexoses using only simple chemical reactions and clever reasoning about stereochemistry and symmetry. He received the Nobel Prize for this work in 1902. Fischer had determined that D-glucose is an aldohexose, and he used Ruff degradations to degrade it to (+)-glyceraldehyde. Therefore, the eight D-aldohexose structures shown in Figure 23-3 are the possible structures for glucose.
Pretend that no names are shown in Figure 23-3 except for glyceraldehyde, and use the following results to prove which of these structures represent glucose, mannose, arabinose, and erythrose.
(a) Upon Ruff degradation, glucose and mannose give the same aldopentose: arabinose. Nitric acid oxidation of arabinose gives an optically active aldaric acid. What are the two possible structures of arabinose?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks us to determine the two possible structures of arabinose based on the given information. Arabinose is an aldopentose, meaning it has five carbon atoms and an aldehyde functional group. Additionally, nitric acid oxidation of arabinose produces an optically active aldaric acid, which means arabinose must have a specific stereochemistry that leads to chirality in the aldaric acid product.
Step 2: Recall the Ruff degradation process. Ruff degradation shortens an aldose by one carbon atom, removing the aldehyde group and converting the next carbon into a new aldehyde group. Since both glucose and mannose degrade to arabinose, arabinose must share a stereochemical relationship with these two sugars at the remaining chiral centers.
Step 3: Analyze the stereochemistry of glucose and mannose. Glucose and mannose differ only at the C-2 position (epimers). When degraded to arabinose, the stereochemistry at C-2, C-3, and C-4 of glucose and mannose determines the stereochemistry of arabinose. This means arabinose can have two possible stereochemical configurations at its chiral centers.
Step 4: Consider the nitric acid oxidation result. Nitric acid oxidation converts both the aldehyde group and the terminal primary alcohol group of arabinose into carboxylic acids, forming an aldaric acid. For the aldaric acid to be optically active, arabinose must have at least one pair of non-superimposable mirror image forms (enantiomers). This rules out any meso forms of arabinose.
Step 5: Determine the two possible structures of arabinose. Based on the stereochemical relationships with glucose and mannose, and the requirement for optical activity in the aldaric acid product, the two possible structures of arabinose are D-arabinose and L-arabinose. These are enantiomers, differing in the configuration of all chiral centers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldoses and Ketoses

Aldoses are carbohydrates that contain an aldehyde group, while ketoses contain a ketone group. In the context of the question, d-aldohexoses like glucose and mannose are six-carbon sugars with an aldehyde functional group. Understanding the distinction between these two types of sugars is crucial for identifying their structures and reactivity in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Mechanism

Ruff Degradation

Ruff degradation is a chemical reaction used to convert aldoses into lower carbon sugars, specifically pentoses. This process involves the oxidation of the aldose to form an intermediate, which is then hydrolyzed to yield a pentose sugar. In the question, the degradation of glucose and mannose to arabinose illustrates how this method can help determine the structural relationships between different sugars.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation

Optical Activity and Aldaric Acids

Optical activity refers to the ability of a compound to rotate plane-polarized light, a property that is significant in distinguishing between different stereoisomers. Aldaric acids are formed from the oxidation of aldoses and can exhibit optical activity. The question mentions that nitric acid oxidation of arabinose yields an optically active aldaric acid, which is important for understanding the stereochemical implications of the sugar structures involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:17
Mutorotation and Optical Activity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Wohl degradation, an alternative to the Ruff degradation, is nearly the reverse of the Kiliani–Fischer synthesis. The aldose carbonyl group is converted to the oxime, which is dehydrated by acetic anhydride to the nitrile (a cyanohydrin). Cyanohydrin formation is reversible, and a basic hydrolysis allows the cyanohydrin to lose HCN. Using the following sequence of reagents, give equations for the individual reactions in the Wohl degradation of D-arabinose to D-erythrose. Mechanisms are not required.

a. hydroxylamine hydrochloride

b. acetic anhydride

c. OH, H2O

1777
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the individual mutarotating α and β anomers of maltose.

927
views
Textbook Question

Give an equation to show the reduction of Tollens reagent by maltose.

1003
views
Textbook Question

Ruff degradation of D-arabinose gives D-erythrose. The Kiliani–Fischer synthesis converts D-erythrose to a mixture of D-arabinose and D-ribose. Draw out these reactions, and give the structure of D-ribose.

1049
views
Textbook Question

D-Altrose is an aldohexose. Ruff degradation of D-altrose gives the same aldopentose as does degradation of D-allose, the C3 epimer of glucose. Give the structure of D-altrose.

1210
views
Textbook Question

In 1891, Emil Fischer determined the structures of glucose and the seven other D-aldohexoses using only simple chemical reactions and clever reasoning about stereochemistry and symmetry. He received the Nobel Prize for this work in 1902. Fischer had determined that D-glucose is an aldohexose, and he used Ruff degradations to degrade it to (+)-glyceraldehyde. Therefore, the eight D-aldohexose structures shown in Figure 23-3 are the possible structures for glucose.

Pretend that no names are shown in Figure 23-3 except for glyceraldehyde, and use the following results to prove which of these structures represent glucose, mannose, arabinose, and erythrose.

(b) Upon Ruff degradation, arabinose gives the aldotetrose erythrose. Nitric acid oxidation of erythrose gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, meso-tartaric acid. What is the structure of erythrose?

820
views