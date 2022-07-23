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Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 32
Chapter 23, Problem 32

Ruff degradation of D-arabinose gives D-erythrose. The Kiliani–Fischer synthesis converts D-erythrose to a mixture of D-arabinose and D-ribose. Draw out these reactions, and give the structure of D-ribose.

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1
Understand the Ruff degradation: This reaction involves the oxidation of an aldose (D-arabinose) to its corresponding aldonic acid, followed by decarboxylation to yield an aldose with one fewer carbon atom. Write the structure of D-arabinose and show its conversion to D-erythrose through this process.
Draw the structure of D-erythrose: D-erythrose is a four-carbon aldose sugar. Ensure the stereochemistry matches the D-configuration, with the hydroxyl groups on the second and third carbons oriented correctly.
Understand the Kiliani–Fischer synthesis: This reaction lengthens an aldose by one carbon atom, creating a new chiral center. It involves the addition of cyanide to form a cyanohydrin, followed by hydrolysis to form an aldonic acid, and then reduction to yield a mixture of two epimeric aldoses.
Apply the Kiliani–Fischer synthesis to D-erythrose: Add one carbon to D-erythrose to form a mixture of D-arabinose and D-ribose. Draw the structures of both sugars, ensuring the correct stereochemistry for each epimer.
Draw the structure of D-ribose: D-ribose is a five-carbon aldose sugar. Ensure the hydroxyl groups on the second, third, and fourth carbons are oriented correctly to match the D-configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ruff Degradation

Ruff degradation is a chemical reaction that involves the oxidative cleavage of aldoses, typically using hydrogen peroxide and a metal catalyst. This process converts a sugar into a smaller sugar, often resulting in the formation of an aldose with fewer carbon atoms. In the case of D-arabinose, Ruff degradation yields D-erythrose, demonstrating how complex sugars can be broken down into simpler forms.
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Kiliani–Fischer Synthesis

The Kiliani–Fischer synthesis is a method for elongating aldoses by one carbon atom, resulting in a mixture of two new sugars. This reaction involves the addition of cyanide to the carbonyl group of an aldose, followed by hydrolysis to yield a mixture of two epimers. When applied to D-erythrose, this synthesis produces D-arabinose and D-ribose, showcasing the interconversion of different sugar structures.
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Structure of D-ribose

D-ribose is a five-carbon sugar (pentose) that plays a crucial role in biochemistry, particularly in the formation of RNA and ATP. Its structure features an aldehyde group at one end and hydroxyl groups attached to the other carbon atoms. Understanding the structure of D-ribose is essential for grasping its biological significance and its relationship to other sugars produced in the Kiliani–Fischer synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In 1891, Emil Fischer determined the structures of glucose and the seven other D-aldohexoses using only simple chemical reactions and clever reasoning about stereochemistry and symmetry. He received the Nobel Prize for this work in 1902. Fischer had determined that D-glucose is an aldohexose, and he used Ruff degradations to degrade it to (+)-glyceraldehyde. Therefore, the eight D-aldohexose structures shown in Figure 23-3 are the possible structures for glucose.

Pretend that no names are shown in Figure 23-3 except for glyceraldehyde, and use the following results to prove which of these structures represent glucose, mannose, arabinose, and erythrose.

(a) Upon Ruff degradation, glucose and mannose give the same aldopentose: arabinose. Nitric acid oxidation of arabinose gives an optically active aldaric acid. What are the two possible structures of arabinose?

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Textbook Question

The Wohl degradation, an alternative to the Ruff degradation, is nearly the reverse of the Kiliani–Fischer synthesis. The aldose carbonyl group is converted to the oxime, which is dehydrated by acetic anhydride to the nitrile (a cyanohydrin). Cyanohydrin formation is reversible, and a basic hydrolysis allows the cyanohydrin to lose HCN. Using the following sequence of reagents, give equations for the individual reactions in the Wohl degradation of D-arabinose to D-erythrose. Mechanisms are not required.

a. hydroxylamine hydrochloride

b. acetic anhydride

c. OH, H2O

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Textbook Question

D-Altrose is an aldohexose. Ruff degradation of D-altrose gives the same aldopentose as does degradation of D-allose, the C3 epimer of glucose. Give the structure of D-altrose.

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Textbook Question

In 1891, Emil Fischer determined the structures of glucose and the seven other D-aldohexoses using only simple chemical reactions and clever reasoning about stereochemistry and symmetry. He received the Nobel Prize for this work in 1902. Fischer had determined that D-glucose is an aldohexose, and he used Ruff degradations to degrade it to (+)-glyceraldehyde. Therefore, the eight D-aldohexose structures shown in Figure 23-3 are the possible structures for glucose.

Pretend that no names are shown in Figure 23-3 except for glyceraldehyde, and use the following results to prove which of these structures represent glucose, mannose, arabinose, and erythrose.

(b) Upon Ruff degradation, arabinose gives the aldotetrose erythrose. Nitric acid oxidation of erythrose gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, meso-tartaric acid. What is the structure of erythrose?

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Textbook Question

Show that Ruff degradation of D-mannose gives the same aldopentose (D-arabinose) as does D-glucose.

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Textbook Question

D-Lyxose is formed by Ruff degradation of galactose. Give the structure of D-lyxose. Ruff degradation of D-lyxose gives D-threose. Give the structure of D-threose.

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