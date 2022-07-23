Draw three-dimensional representations of the following amino acids.
(c) D-serine
Draw three-dimensional representations of the following amino acids.
(c) D-serine
The herbicide glyphosate (Roundup®) kills plants by inhibiting an enzyme needed for synthesis of phenylalanine. Deprived of phenylalanine, the plant cannot make the proteins it needs, and it gradually weakens and dies. Although a small amount of glyphosate is deadly to a plant, its human toxicity is quite low. Suggest why this powerful herbicide has little effect on humans.
Draw three-dimensional representations of the following amino acids.
(d) L-tryptophan
Most naturally occurring amino acids have chiral centers (the asymmetric α carbon atoms) that are named (S) by the Cahn–Ingold–Prelog convention (Section 5-3). The common naturally occurring form of cysteine has a chiral center that is named (R), however.
(b) (S)-Alanine is an L-amino acid (Figure 24-2). Is (R)-cysteine a d-amino acid or an L-amino acid?
Draw three-dimensional representations of the following amino acids.
(b) L-histidine
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(a) isoleucine at pH 11.