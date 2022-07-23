Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(h) product from part (g) + excess NH3 →
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(h) product from part (g) + excess NH3 →
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(g) 4-methylpentanoic acid + Br2/PBr3 →
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(f)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)