Mechanism of Amide Formation

The mechanism of amide formation typically involves the nucleophilic attack of an amine on the activated carboxylic acid. In the presence of DCC, the carboxylic acid forms an O-acylurea intermediate, which is then attacked by the amine, leading to the formation of the amide bond and the release of dicyclohexylurea as a byproduct. Understanding this stepwise process is vital for accurately proposing the overall reaction mechanism.