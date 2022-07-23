Textbook Question
(a) The isoelectric point (pI) of phenylalanine is pH 5.5. Draw the structure of the major form of phenylalanine at pH values of 1, 5.5, and 11.
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(a) The isoelectric point (pI) of phenylalanine is pH 5.5. Draw the structure of the major form of phenylalanine at pH values of 1, 5.5, and 11.
Use resonance forms to show delocalization of the negative charge in the Ruhemann's purple anion.
Draw the structure of the phenylthiohydantoin derivatives of
(a) alanine.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b)
The isoelectric point of glutamic acid is pH 3.2. Draw the structures of the major forms of glutamic acid at pH values of 1, 3.2, 7, and 11. Explain why the side-chain carboxylic acid is a weaker acid than the acid group next to the α-carbon atom.
Draw the structure of the phenylthiohydantoin derivatives of
(c) lysine.