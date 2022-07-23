Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the coupling of acetic acid and aniline using DCC as a coupling agent.
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Propose a mechanism for the coupling of acetic acid and aniline using DCC as a coupling agent.
Draw the structure of the phenylthiohydantoin derivatives of
(a) alanine.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b)
The isoelectric point of glutamic acid is pH 3.2. Draw the structures of the major forms of glutamic acid at pH values of 1, 3.2, 7, and 11. Explain why the side-chain carboxylic acid is a weaker acid than the acid group next to the α-carbon atom.
Draw the structure of the phenylthiohydantoin derivatives of
(c) lysine.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)