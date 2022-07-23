Textbook Question
Give equations for the formation and hydrogenolysis of glutamine benzyl ester.
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Give equations for the formation and hydrogenolysis of glutamine benzyl ester.
(a) The isoelectric point (pI) of phenylalanine is pH 5.5. Draw the structure of the major form of phenylalanine at pH values of 1, 5.5, and 11.
Propose a mechanism for the coupling of acetic acid and aniline using DCC as a coupling agent.
Use resonance forms to show delocalization of the negative charge in the Ruhemann's purple anion.
Give equations for the formation and hydrogenolysis of N-benzyloxycarbonyl methionine.
Draw the structure of the phenylthiohydantoin derivatives of
(c) lysine.