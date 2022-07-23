Phenylthiohydantoin (PTH) Derivatives

Phenylthiohydantoin derivatives are compounds formed by the reaction of phenylthiohydantoin with amino acids. This reaction typically involves the formation of a stable derivative that can be used for amino acid identification and analysis. The structure includes a hydantoin ring, which is a five-membered ring containing two carbonyl groups and a nitrogen atom, along with a phenylthio group that enhances the compound's stability and solubility.