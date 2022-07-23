The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
Construct a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 3-methylpentane along the C2―C3 bond.
e. Indicate which conformations are the most stable (lowest energy) and the least stable (highest energy).
Construct a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 3-methylpentane along the C2―C3 bond.
c. Begin your graph at the 0° dihedral angle and begin to turn the front carbon.
Give the IUPAC names of the following alkanes.
(a) CH3C(CH3)2CH(CH2CH3)CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
(b)
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
e. a (2,3-dimethylpentyl)cycloalkane
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
f. a bicyclononane