Draw the important resonance forms of the following free radicals.
a.
Draw the important resonance forms of the following free radicals.
a.
For each alkane,
1. draw all the possible monochlorinated derivatives.
a. Cyclopentane
b. Methylcyclopentane
For each alkane,
1. draw all the possible monochlorinated derivatives.
c. 2-methylpentane
d. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyl butane
Write a mechanism for the light-initiated reaction of cyclohexane with chlorine to give chlorocyclohexane. Label the initiation and propagation steps.
For each alkane, which monobrominated derivatives could you form in good yield by free-radical bromination?
a. Cyclopentane
b. Methylcyclopentnae
For each alkane,
2. determine whether free-radical chlorination would be a good way to make any of these monochlorinated derivatives. Will the reaction give mostly one major product?
a. Cyclopentane
b. Methylcyclopentane