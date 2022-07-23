a. Propose a mechanism for the free-radical chlorination of ethane,
For each reaction, estimate whether ΔS° for the reaction is positive, negative, or impossible to predict.
(a)
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Key Concepts
Entropy (ΔS°)
Catalytic Cracking
Reaction Products and Their States
When ethene is mixed with hydrogen in the presence of a platinum catalyst, hydrogen adds across the double bond to form ethane. At room temperature, the reaction goes to completion. Predict the signs of ΔH° and ΔS° for this reaction. Explain these signs in terms of bonding and freedom of motion.
Draw a reaction-energy diagram for the propagation steps of the free-radical addition of HBr to isobutylene. Draw curves representing the reactions leading to both the Markovnikov and the anti-Markovnikov products. Compare the values of ∆Gº and Ea and for the rate-limiting steps, and explain why only one of these products is observed.
For each reaction, estimate whether ΔS° for the reaction is positive, negative, or impossible to predict.
(c)
For each reaction, estimate whether ΔS° for the reaction is positive, negative, or impossible to predict.
(b)