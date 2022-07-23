The following reaction has a value of ΔG° = –2.1 kJ/mol (–0.50 kcal/mol).
CH3Br + H2S ⇌ CH3SH + HBr
b. Starting with a 1 M solution of CH3Br and H2S, calculate the final concentrations of all four species at equilibrium.
The following reaction has a value of ΔG° = –2.1 kJ/mol (–0.50 kcal/mol).
CH3Br + H2S ⇌ CH3SH + HBr
b. Starting with a 1 M solution of CH3Br and H2S, calculate the final concentrations of all four species at equilibrium.
Under base-catalyzed conditions, two molecules of acetone can condense to form diacetone alcohol. At room temperature (25 °C), about 5% of the acetone is converted to diacetone alcohol. Determine the value of ΔG° for this reaction.
For each reaction, estimate whether ΔS° for the reaction is positive, negative, or impossible to predict.
(a)
Draw a reaction-energy diagram for the propagation steps of the free-radical addition of HBr to isobutylene. Draw curves representing the reactions leading to both the Markovnikov and the anti-Markovnikov products. Compare the values of ∆Gº and Ea and for the rate-limiting steps, and explain why only one of these products is observed.
For each reaction, estimate whether ΔS° for the reaction is positive, negative, or impossible to predict.
(b)