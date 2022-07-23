Enthalpy Change (ΔH°)

The enthalpy change (ΔH°) of a reaction indicates whether the reaction is exothermic or endothermic. In the case of the hydrogenation of ethene to form ethane, the reaction releases energy as new C-H bonds are formed, resulting in a negative ΔH°. This signifies that the products are more stable than the reactants due to the formation of stronger bonds.