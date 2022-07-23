Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
c. (CH3)3C—OH + HCl → (CH3)3C—Cl + H2O
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
c. (CH3)3C—OH + HCl → (CH3)3C—Cl + H2O
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
d. CH3CH2CH3 + H2 → CH3CH3 + CH4
For each alkane,
1. draw all the possible monochlorinated derivatives.
a. Cyclopentane
b. Methylcyclopentane
For each alkane, which monobrominated derivatives could you form in good yield by free-radical bromination?
a. Cyclopentane
b. Methylcyclopentnae
For each alkane,
2. determine whether free-radical chlorination would be a good way to make any of these monochlorinated derivatives. Will the reaction give mostly one major product?
a. Cyclopentane
b. Methylcyclopentane
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
b. CH3CH2Cl + HI → CH3CH2I + HCl