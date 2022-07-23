Textbook Question
Use the information in Table 4-2 (p. 167) to rank the following radicals in decreasing order of stability.
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Use the information in Table 4-2 (p. 167) to rank the following radicals in decreasing order of stability.
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
a. CH3—CH3 + I2 → CH3CH2I + HI
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(e)
(f)
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
d. CH3CH2CH3 + H2 → CH3CH3 + CH4
For each alkane,
1. draw all the possible monochlorinated derivatives.
a. Cyclopentane
b. Methylcyclopentane
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
b. CH3CH2Cl + HI → CH3CH2I + HCl