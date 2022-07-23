Textbook Question
Each of the following proposed mechanisms for the free-radical chlorination of methane is wrong. Explain how the experimental evidence disproves each mechanism.
b.
695
views
Each of the following proposed mechanisms for the free-radical chlorination of methane is wrong. Explain how the experimental evidence disproves each mechanism.
b.
Each of the following proposed mechanisms for the free-radical chlorination of methane is wrong. Explain how the experimental evidence disproves each mechanism.
a.
How could an industrial plant control the proportions of methane and chlorine to favor production of CCl4? To favor production of CH3Cl?