Textbook Question
Which configuration (R or S) does the bottom asymmetric carbon have for the D series of sugars? Which configuration for the L series?
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Which of the following pairs of compounds could be separated by recrystallization or distillation?
(b)
Which of the following pairs of compounds could be separated by recrystallization or distillation?
(c)
To show that (R)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate and (S)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate are not enantiomers, draw and name the mirror images of these compounds.