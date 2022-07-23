Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. Meso compounds, like meso-tartaric acid, possess an internal plane of symmetry, making them achiral, while their enantiomers, such as (±)-tartaric acid, are chiral and exist as non-superimposable mirror images. Understanding the differences in chirality is crucial for determining the separation methods applicable to these compounds.