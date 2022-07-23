Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs of compounds could be separated by recrystallization or distillation?
a. meso-tartaric acid and (±)-tartaric acid (HOOC—CHOH—CHOH—COOH)
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Which of the following pairs of compounds could be separated by recrystallization or distillation?
a. meso-tartaric acid and (±)-tartaric acid (HOOC—CHOH—CHOH—COOH)
Which of the following pairs of compounds could be separated by recrystallization or distillation?
(c)
The following four structures are naturally occurring optically active compounds. Star (*) the asymmetric carbon atoms in these structures.
To show that (R)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate and (S)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate are not enantiomers, draw and name the mirror images of these compounds.